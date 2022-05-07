The three-candidate race for the District 5 city council seat in Marshall has officially come to an end today, with early voting results indicating candidate Reba Godfrey is in the lead.
Final results have not yet been released by the Harrison County Elections Office.
The three candidates are Godfrey, Ken Moon and Veronique Ramirez.
Early voting and absentee voting numbers indicate a lead for Godfrey, with about 75 percent of absentee ballots in favor of Godfrey, and about 63 percent early voting ballots in her favor as well.
Additionally, Moon received about 24 percent of absentee votes, with Ramirez receiving about 2 percent. Additionally Moon received 9 percent of early voting ballots, with Ramirez receiving 28 percent.
In total, Godfrey received 181 votes in the early voting count, followed by Ramirez with 65 and Moon with 33.
Both Godfrey and Ramirez did not respond to several requests for comment by press time.
Moon stated that he hoped to see community members avoid listening to unrealistic promises made by candidates, who were not aware of how local government operates.
“We can make promises to put a new stop sign here or there, but the actual process requires at least three votes and the county and potentially the state government’s approval,” Moon said. “I think it’s fair to say that I have to most experience as a candidate.”