“If you’re overdue, it’s time to renew” is the message the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is stressing as the temporary waiver of vehicle title and registration requirements, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prepares to end soon.
“TxDMV estimates 13,830 vehicles in Harrison County do not have a current registration,” Harrison County Tax Assessor-Collector Veronica King told the News Messenger.
The temporary waiver of certain vehicle title and registration requirements was announced by Gov. Greg Abbott on March 16, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Due to the wavier ending April 14, customers should start renewing their vehicle registration now in order to avoid waiting in long lines,” King urged.
The TxDMV echoed her sentiments, urging motorists to make plans to renew their expired vehicle registration by the April 14 deadline.
“It is not necessary to wait until the deadline to complete any overdue transactions as motorists have several renewal options,” TxDMV officials stated.
The expiring temporary waiver covers initial vehicle registration, vehicle registration renewal, vehicle titling, renewal of permanent disabled parking placards and 30-day temporary permits.
TxDMV Executive Director Whitney Brewster commended Gov. Abbott for balancing the safety of Texans with the need to continue vital state services by offering the waivers to registration and titling requirements during the pandemic.
“Fortunately, many Texans are already in compliance with these requirements,” said Brewster. “We continued to offer registration renewal and other important services throughout the waiver period.”
King noted that online renewal is available up to nine months past registration expiration date and there is a $1 discount to renew online. Other options for renewing are “in person” at the tax assessor office inside of the county courthouse or via the drop box located outside. A mask will be required if doing the transaction in the office, King said.
“Customers need to obtain a passing vehicle inspection before renewing their vehicle registration,” she reminded.
According to TxDMV, customers can obtain a passing vehicle inspection at the state vehicle inspection station of their choice unless their vehicle is exempt from inspection requirements.
TxDMV reminds that the following are the three ways to renew your vehicle registration:
- Online: Visit http://www.TxDMV.gov or www.Texas.gov. This is the quickest and least expensive way to renew. Save $1 if you renew online. Online renewal is available up to nine months past your registration expiration date.
- Mail: Return the bottom portion of your registration renewal form, payment and other required information to your county tax assessor-collector.
- In Person: Visit the office of your county tax assessor-collector. In many counties, in-person renewal is also available at other locations, such as certain grocery stores. Contact your county tax office to check hours and locations.