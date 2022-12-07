ELYSIAN FIELDS — For eight weeks, fourth- and-fifth graders at Elysian Fields ISD faithfully took to the gym, going the extra mile for the “Walk Across Texas” challenge.
The exercise regime recently paid off for the students, as they received prizes and more for their participation in the event, which was headed by the Harrison County Family & Community Health program area committee.
“The Walk Across Texas wrap up event was a success. I think the fourth and fifth grade students enjoyed the event and look forward to participating next year,” said County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald.
The school kicked off the eight-week program in late September and recently wrapped it up, awarding the top winners. A total of 122 fourth- and fifth-graders participated, logging in more than 830 miles.
“The goal is to walk 830 miles from East Texas to West Texas. It’s like walking from Marshall to El Paso, which is approximately 830 miles, and to do that in an eight-week timeframe,” explained McDonald.
McDonald said the overall objective of the Walk Across Teas program is to help prevent health issues such as diabetes, depression, heart disease and hypertension that can be caused by obesity.
“The purpose is to prevent and delay the onset of diabetes and chronic disease because, as you know, we have more kids that have health problems as compared to what it used to be,” said McDonald.
“Childhood obesity is still an issue that’s not really being discussed like it used to be,” she continued.
Eating from the main five food groups — fruits, vegetables, grains, protein and dairy — isn’t advocated enough anymore either, she pointed out.
“Not only do we need to engage in healthy eating, but we also need to engage in physical activity,” said McDonald, observing how excessive cell phone use has disrupted physical activity for children and adults, alike.
“So we all need to get up, get out and get more (physical activity),” said McDonald.
During the eight-week Walk Across Texas program, participants diligently walked the gym under the supervision of their coach. They were also supported by the walkers club and the Student Health Advisory Council.
.Grade level winners and top students, who accumulated the most miles, were:
- “Top Boy” fourth grade winners Jase Magourik and Zach Reiners, who both tied with 22 miles, and “Top Boy” fifth grade winner Kadien Williams with 19 miles.
- “Top Girl” fourth grade winner Reese Wilson with 19 miles and “Top Girl” fifth grade winner Maggie Massey, who also logged 19 miles.
- The winner of the “Top Class” was Ms. McGuire’s fourth grade class with 277.5 miles and Ms. Rinaudo’s fifth grade class with 206 miles.
- The overall top grade winner was fourth grade, who logged in a total of 772 miles. For their efforts, fourth-graders were awarded a Coke Float Party.
The top boy and top girl winners were presented free Piney Park passes and gift cards from Sonic and Chick-fil-A. The top classes for each respective grade won a trophy.
“We got a traveling trophy to the class that accumulated the most miles,” said McDonald. “They get bragging rights for one year. The top class, which was fourth grade, got the Coke float party. For a lot of kids, that was their first time having a Coke float.”
Winners were announced during an assembly held at the school. Surprise guests were Genesis Primecare’s mascot Freddy the Frog, Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Blue Bear, Klondike the Bear from Healthcare Express and the Elysian Fields Yellowjacket mascot.
Each one of the mascots gave them goodies, from hand sanitizer, to squeeze balls and water bottles. Healthy Texas Youth ambassadors along with members of the district’s cross country team also joined in the celebration.
“We have Healthy Texas Youth ambassadors. With this group of teens, they are encouraging their peers to adopt a healthy lifestyle by engaging in physical fitness activity and healthy eating,” said McDonald.
The ambassadors and cross country runners led the participants in a series of fun fitness activities, such as Simon Says and stretch exercises, during the pep rally-styled assembly.
The high school cheerleaders also joined in the celebration, rooting the students on with dances and cheers. Harrison County Judge Chad Sims also partook in the occasion, congratulating participants on a job well done. EFISD Superintendent Monica Simmons echoed his sentiments.
Awards were also presented by Judge Sims and Simmons. McDonald, who was accompanied by the extension agency’s master wellness volunteers for the day, said she’s proud of all participants for their efforts.
“I look forward to doing it with them again in the fall; and I thank everybody in Elysian Fields for working with me,” McDonald said.