The Hallsville Police Department recently picked up their first order of Narcan, which was donated by a local Walmart store in Longview.
In a letter to the store’s pharmacy manager posted to the city’s Facebook page, Police Chief Wesley Freeman said the department had decided to move forward with a Narcan program and knew the initial investment would be costly — both for the drug and other factors — and found the Walmart store on Estes Parkway in Longview had the best price for their initial order.
Narcan, which is the drug naloxone, is a medication used to reverse or reduce the effects of opioids. It is commonly used to counter decreased breathing in opioid overdose. Effects begin within two minutes when given intravenously, and within five minutes when injected into a muscle.
“Officer Waldow who picked up the order made me aware of the decision that you made to donate the entire order of NARCAN to this Department,” Freeman wrote. “Your choice to donate these life saving tools, just exemplifies your dedication to your profession. This Department will continue to follow your example through the dedication of saving lives, each and every day.”