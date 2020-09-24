Local entities are continuing to host blood drives throughout the month in an effort to help Carter BloodCare replenish its necessary blood supply.
According to officials, the blood center usually collects 20 to 25 percent of its annual blood supply from high school blood drives, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of those blood drives will be canceled.
“‘Back to school’ is still undefined in some communities,” noted Linda Goelzer public relations director for Carter BloodCare. “There is uncertainty about whether the schools that are open will remain that way, or if outbreaks will again require closures.”
Thus, she said the blood center is counting on community blood drives outside of school drives to help maintain the blood supply that’s required by hospitals for patient transfusions.
Statistics show that one in seven hospital patients will require blood transfusion. One whole blood donation saves up to three lives. All blood types are needed in the event of emergencies, surgeries, and in trauma situations, for instance.
“There is no substitute for blood. It cannot be manufactured,” said Goelzer.
This Saturday, donors will have the opportunity to give at a blood supply drive slated from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the parking lot of Walmart Supercenter in Marshall. The Carter BloodCare bus will be onsite at the site, located at 1701 East End Blvd.
The Carter BloodCare bus will be available for blood donations, again, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, in the parking lot of Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, at 811 S. Washington Avenue. The drive will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A blood drive was recently held, on Monday, at Stripe-A-Zone in Hallsville to also help meet the need. Another was held earlier this month, on Sept. 4, at First United Methodist Day School.
Goelzer advised that Carter BloodCare continues to offer COVID-19 antibody testing on successful donations for a limited time only.
“Donors can retrieve their results within one to two weeks through a secure portal on the blood center’s web site that donors set up following a donation,” she indicated. “In addition to cholesterol level, temperature, hemoglobin, pulse rate and blood pressure data, donors now also learn whether they were likely exposed to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.”
As a matter of safety from the novel coronavirus, the blood center is exercising additional sanitization measures. Staff members are also required to wear masks and gloves.
And while the blood center is being cautious to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, they also urge donors to do their part, too, by making an appointment to donate in order to reduce the waiting line, and by filling out the medical history questionnaire online before showing up for their appointment.
“This means fewer people are waiting, making it easier to social distance,” Goelzer said.
Carter BloodCare reminds donors to eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water at least an hour before giving blood. All donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, feel well on the day of donation, and present a government-issued photo ID each time they donate blood.
Potential donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood.
For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit the website, carterbloodcare.org. For more information on antibody testing for COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control website.
For more information on the blood drive at WalMart, or to schedule an appointment, contact Chris Bowers at (903) 938-0072. For more information on the blood drive at the hospital, or to schedule an appointment time, call Becca Childress at (903) 315-5193.