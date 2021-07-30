A new events center, Warehouse 208, has officially opened its doors to the public, housed at 208 E. Burleson St., the city’s old Visual Arts Center and City Laundry building.
Center manager Stephanie Huffman said that the building was purchased by Brad and Bart Howlett with plans to convert the historical building into a unique event center.
“There was a lot of elements that gave it an industrial feel, and that’s what we really liked about it,” Huffman said. “We wanted to lean into those elements.”
The property was acquired in November 2020, with renovations beginning later that year. Huffman said that the project was completed after about seven months of renovations, opening officially when they hosted their first event earlier this month.
The Marshall Symphony League was the inaugural event host at the new center, holding its annual event there July 16, which Huffman said was very successful.
“It was great, the event was a little more upscale and the decorations and the décor came out perfectly,” Huffman said.
The event venue offers a more relaxed atmosphere than the Howlett’s other event center, the Carriage House, which Huffman said is used primarily for their wedding and reception type events.
“We wanted this to be center more on parties, and office gatherings, so its more personal,” she said.
The 20,000 sq. ft. warehouse can accommodate around 250 people for an event, according to Hoffman, with a variety of amenities available.
The new location is stocked with a coffee bar, optic cables for high speed internet, a golf simulator and a game room complete with pool tables.
Warehouse 208 is currently open for bookings. Community members interested in holding an event at the center can contact Huffman at (903) 472-8403, or find the center on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thewarehouse208.