Harrison County’s own, 10-year-old Nash Thompson, of Waskom, saw outstanding success at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo recently, excelling to the top in the Junior Compound Bow contest.
“There’s 600 possible points in this contest and he scored 510 out of 600, which advanced him to the finals as one of eight top competitors in the Junior Compound Bow Division,” said Matt Garrett, Harrison County Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Agent.
Nash, the son of Brady and Monika Thompson, has been shooting for about a year. Garrett expressed how proud he is of Nash’s success, particularly since this was his first archery contest.
“Nash was the youngest competitor in his division and also the youngest competitor in the finals,” said Garrett.
“He competed against state and nationally recognized competitors fearlessly, including battling the current Texas state record holder in Junior Compound Bow ranks during the first match of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo finals,” said Garrett.
Because of his success, Garrett recognized Nash on Tuesday at the regular meeting of the Harrison County Commissioners Court.
“Nash has been practicing very hard. He’s done really well representing Harrison County,” Garrett told the court. “We’re very proud.”
County Judge Chad Sims also congratulated Nash on a job well done.
“Excellent work,” Sims praised.
Other participants recognized by the court for their outstanding performance included Caleb Cutler who won seventh place and $400 in the buckle competition; Cori Hendrix, who won third and $1,250 in the buckle competition; Micah Cutler, who placed fourth; Clay Hendrix, who was a senior male participant; Eli Emory, who was a junior male participant; Wynn Hendrix, who was a junior male participant; Luke LaBouve, who was a junior male Lewis Class C winner and Tucker Soules, who placed 11th.