The city of Waskom has canceled the order for its May 1 General Election that was set to be held for the election of three aldermen.
“It’s canceled due to no opposition,” confirmed City Secretary Tammy Lofton.
Incumbents who were up for re-election were James “Murf” King, Russell Allbritton and Jimmy Dale Moore.
At their last meeting, Waskom City Council members approved the adoption of ordinance No. 352, declaring King, Moore and Allbritton as aldermen and providing that the May 1, 2021 election is now canceled. The council also approved action to accept certification on unopposed candidates.