WASKOM — Waskom City Council approved, this week, a 3 percent across-the-board raise for all city employees, including both part-time and full-time workers.
“If there were any employees that deserved a cost of living raise, it was certainly our employees,” Waskom Mayor Jesse Moore told the News Messenger Thursday.
The raise was approved during the city council’s regular meeting, Tuesday. It was the first in-person meeting the council has conducted since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The council had been meeting, via teleconference, but decided to meet in person Tuesday to discuss the important cost of living consideration on the agenda. The council evaluates raises for city employees every January.
“It was time for our employees to get their annual cost of living raise, so we moved it to the (Waskom) Community Center,” Mayor Moore said of the meeting. “Everybody was at a table. We were all six-feet apart and wore a mask.”
“We gave all employees a 3 percent across the board cost of living raise,” said Mayor Moore. “It’s a pretty good little raise for some of them.”
The mayor said city employees are very deserving of their annual cost-of-living raises.
“Those folks are so hard working; they’re dedicated at what they do,” he said.
In other business, the city council approved the adoption of Ordinance No. 349, prohibiting the use of Jake Brakes due to complaints of the loud sound heard from the Spur.
The council also awarded engineering services to Stephens Engineering firm, of Longview, as part of an application process for a Texas Community Development Block Grant
“This is application to apply for a CDBG grant for the 2021-2022 (year),” City Secretary Tammy Lofton explained. “We’re going to use it for sewer infrastructure.”
The grant application requires the need for engineering services to repair the old sewer lines.
“We don’t know how much is available yet,” Lofton said of the grant.