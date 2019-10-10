WASKOM — The Waskom City Council met Tuesday, taking action to benefit three ongoing projects pertaining to downtown demolition work, the proposed splash pad and litter control efforts.
For the downtown demolition project, the council approved a work order change in the amount of $18,000 for the backfill of the demolition site that faces Waskom Avenue, which is old US Highway 80.
The demolition project involved the removal of a handful of dilapidated old buildings that were built back in the mid 1920s/early 30s that belonged to the city, but were becoming a liability. The city awarded a bid on the demolition project to Abatement Services Inc., of Shreveport, La., back in July.
Contractors have bulldozed the buildings since. The portions torn down were abandoned buildings that connected to a yellow building, which currently houses a flea market/antique store. Tuesday’s action was an extension of the project to refill a hole and level the dirt lot for safety measures.
Moore noted before that the demolition is part of a project the city has taken on to rid of old, non-functioning buildings.
Splash pad parking lot
In other business related to the splash pad project, the council voted to approve a bid for the removal of stumps and leveling of a lot at the corner of School Avenue. The work will be done to make room for a parking lot to be constructed across from the Waskom-Taylor City Park to accommodate the bus traffic that visits the splash pad.
The bid was awarded to Waskom-based RMW Construction, who will perform the work at a cost of $13,500. The construction company was the sole bidder for the project, and has performed work for the city before, including clearing off the lot for the city’s newly constructed community center site.
“When we get through with this, it’ll be ready for the asphalt,” Waskom Mayor Jesse Moore said of the removal of stumps to prep for the splash pad parking lot.
“It’ll be all the land that we own down there; it’s going to be cleared off. We’re going to need every foot that we can get,” he said.
City Secretary Tammy Lofton noted before that the splash pad is made possible through a grant the city secured through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
She said the splash pad is expected to be up and running for the next swim season.
Right now, “it’s in the engineering stages,” Mayor Moore said previously.
Litter control
In other business, the council approved a resolution, authorizing the city secretary to apply for a Regional Solid Waste Grants Program grant with the East Texas Council of Governments.
“This is the grant that we apply for on our cleanup so we can get the money to keep having our cleanups and everything,” Mayor Moore said.
Lofton, the city secretary, will meet with ETCOG on Oct. 16. Lofton said the city tries to have at least three cleanups a year. She said they do cleanups in partnership with Republic Services, a solid waste collection company. With the grant, they’re able to do at least three annually.
“It pays for tire cleanup and metals,” Lofton said of the grant.
The next citywide cleanup will be Saturday, Oct. 19, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lofton said it’s a communitywide effort with Waskom Police Department assisting by providing inmate labor and trailers to load trash.
“It’s always a good (effort),” said Lofton.