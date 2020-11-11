WASKOM — The Waskom City Council made several appointments and reappointments on Tuesday, including the selection of Waskom attorney Josh B. Maness as the city’s new municipal judge.
“Kathy (McGinnis), our municipal judge, she’s going to be retiring next Monday,” said Waskom Mayor Jesse Moore.
Maness, who will replace her, was initially appointed as the city’s associate municipal judge in July 2019, where he was responsible for presiding over the municipal court during trials and other proceedings in the absence of Judge McGinnis.
During that time, Mayor Moore expressed his appreciation for Maness’ willingness to serve and shared how extremely lucky the city was to have Maness on board. The fact that he was readily accessible, with his private practice located right next door to the municipal court and city hall, was also a plus.
Maness said on Tuesday that he’s looking forward to continuing to serve the city of Waskom in his new role.
“I’m humbled by the council appointing me and hope to carry on the wonderful job Judge McGinnis has done running the court for so many years,” Maness told the News Messenger.
According to his bio, the Beaumont native graduated from the University of Texas in 2001. He went on to graduate South Texas College of Law in 2004 and subsequently worked for a large law firm in downtown Houston, defending insurance companies.
Moving to East Texas, Maness worked as an assistant district attorney for Harrison County, beginning January 2006. He left in 2008 to pursue his own private practice.
“Since then, my team has represented hundreds of people in everything from minor crashes to wrongful death of a loved one,” his bio states, noting he’s tried more than 90 jury trials.
Maness is the current president of the Harrison County Bar Association and past vice chairman of the Twelve-Way Foundation, a faith-based sober living facility. He handles cases in state and federal courts not only East Texas, but throughout the country.
Another appointment the council made on Tuesday was that of Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Judge John Oswalt as the new associate judge for the city due to Maness’ promotion. Moore said Oswalt was recommended by Maness.
“He said he’ll be glad to fill in if Josh couldn’t be there,” Moore informed the aldermen.
The council also approved the reappointment of Teresa Garrison as municipal court clerk, and the reappointment of James “Murf” King as the city’s mayor pro tem.
“Murf has been mayor pro tem ever since I’ve been mayor. He’s done a dang good job,” said Mayor Moore.
Alderman Michael Phillips made the motion to reappoint King as mayor pro tem and Alderman Tommy Philpot seconded it.
The council also approved the reappointment of the firm Knuckols, Duvall, Hallum as the city’s auditor. Kurt Truelove was reappointed as the city’s attorney. The council also reappointed The Marshall News Messenger as the official newspaper for the city of Waskom.
In other business, the court approved gift certificates as a token of appreciation for city employees and fire department and EMS officials.
“This is something we do every year, and we give them a gift certificate for $25 so they can go out and eat a meal or something,” said Mayor Moore.
Alderman Michael Phillips asked if the gift card amount could be increased to $50 due to the high price of meals.
“Twenty five dollars would hardly buy you dinner anymore,” said Phillips.
Mayor Moore said they’ll revisit the gesture next Tuesday to allow the city secretary time to research the possibility of an increase.
In addition to gift certificates, the council also approved a one-time $150 increase for city employees for the month of December.
“We always give the city employees $150, that one-time, in December,” Moore noted.
In other business, the council approved water and sewer lines by Rural Water Services to support the city’s newly built splash pad.
In other business, a motion to approve the adoption of a resolution to suspend the effective date for 90 days in connection with an application Southwestern Electric Power Company filed to increase rates, died due to a lack of a second.
Mayor Moore noted that the resolution was requested by CARDS (Cities Advocating Reasonable Deregulation) to allow the entity more time to investigate the proposed rate increase and confer with cities about it.
“CARDS is saying SWEPCO didn’t allow them enough time to investigate their rate increase. They want extension to review all the proposals that they have,” explained Mayor Moore.
“They want to go up on residential 28 percent. It is a big increase and they want to look over it and they’re trying to help the city to see if they can decrease the rates a little bit,” City Secretary Tammy Lofton added. They’re just saying they don’t have time to work on it by the date.”
Alderman Phillips said his position he had last year concerning CARDS still stands. He said he doesn’t believe the city should be associating with CARDS.
In other business, the council tabled the canvassing of the Nov. 3 General Election returns.
“We don’t have those results yet so we’re not going to be able to canvass those results yet,” said Moore, noting he hopes to put it on a special agenda meeting for next Tuesday.
Moore noted that Election Day did experience some glitches and hiccups, but was handled very timely by Elections Administrator Donald Robinette.
“We had one,” he said of glitches. “Mr. Robinette had to come down and take care of that one.
“I do think Mr. Robinette did handle it in a good, timely manner,” he said.