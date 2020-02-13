WASKOM — The Waskom City Council, on Tuesday, approved an order of general election to be held May 2 for the election of the mayor and two aldermen positions.
So far, incumbents Tommy Philpot, Michael Phillips and Mayor Jesse Moore have filed for reelection.
Two more packets were picked up Tuesday, but weren’t turned in as of press time, Wednesday. Prospective candidates have until 5 p.m., Friday, to turn applications into City Hall, said City Secretary Tammy Lofton.
According to the Order of General Election, the council approved designated polling places to be Waskom Subcourthouse, at 165 W. Texas Ave.; and the Harrison County Elections Office at 415 Burleson St., in Marshall.
Early voting will be conducted at those locations, each week day, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting April 20 through April 24; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 27 and April 28.
The city of Waskom contracted with the Harrison County Election Administrator to conduct the 2020 city election.