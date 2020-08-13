WASKOM — The Waskom City Council, on Tuesday, approved an order of general election to be held Nov. 3 for the election of mayor and two open aldermen positions.
The election was initially scheduled for May 2, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation, ordering elections to be moved to Nov. 3.
For mayor, incumbent Jesse Moore is running unopposed in the race. Incumbents Tommy Philpot, Michael Phillips and challenger David Dulude are running for alderman.
The council approved designated polling places to be Waskom Subcourthouse, at 165 W. Texas Ave.; and the Harrison County Elections Office at 415 E. Burleson St., in Marshall.
Early voting will be conducted at those locations, each week day, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 13-16, Oct. 19-22 and Oct. 26-29; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30.
The city of Waskom contracted with the Harrison County Election Administrator to conduct the 2020 city election.
In other business, the council approved to accept the 2020 certification of taxable value as presented by Chief Appraiser Robert Lisman with the Harrison Central Appraisal District.
“It came to $208,482,720,” City Secretary Tammy Lofton informed the council, noting that’s the certification of taxable value for the city of Waskom.
“We compared it to last year. It is down $170, 715.10; and most of that is due to the oil and gas,” she advised. “But it’s still good compared to several years.”
The aldermen echoed her sentiments, remarking that it was indeed still good, considering the economic climate of today.
In other business, the council approved to propose a “no-new-revenue tax rate,” of $0.312290 per $100 value for the upcoming fiscal year. Proposing to adopt the no-new revenue tax rate will allow the city to raise about the same amount of property tax revenue as this current fiscal year.
“Hopefully it’ll bring in pretty close to what it was last year,” said Lofton.
A public hearing for the proposed tax rate is set for Sept. 8.