WASKOM — Waskom City Council approved, on Tuesday, an order of General Election, to be held on May 1 for the election of three aldermen.
The aldermen seats that are up for grabs are James “Murf” King, Russell Allbritton and Jimmy Dale Moore.
The council also approved two designated polling places for the May 1 General Election. The polling places are the Waskom Sub-Courthouse, located at 165 W. Texas Ave., in Waskom, and the Harrison County Elections Office at 415 E. Burleson St., in Marshall.
The council also approved to enter into an agreement with Waskom ISD to hold a joint election. And after a brief discussion the council approved to contract with the Harrison County Elections office to conduct the 2021 election.
King, mayor pro tem, began the discussion asking if the city was comfortable with contracting with the elections office again due to issues encountered during the 2020 presidential election.
“I know we had some issues at the last one…I brought them up,” said King.
City Secretary Tammy Lofton noted that the elections office was the only entity equipped with machines, and that elections administrator Donald Robinette did personally come to the Waskom polling site to address the glitches in a timely manner.
The issue was also discussed with County Judge Chad Sims and Pct. 1 County Commissioner William Hatfield, who represents that area, she advised.
“It just happened to be that was the presidential election too,” said Lofton, noting he was handling multiple ballots. “He (Robinette) said it was a nightmare. It wasn’t just Waskom. It was all around the cities.”
Mayor Jesse Moore said considering the circumstances from the last election he thinks it’s best to move forward with contracting with the elections office.
Waskom says no to high SWEPCO rates
In other business, the council approved a resolution denying an application by Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) to increase rates. SWEPCO filed a statement of intent with the city on Oct. 13, 2020.
Mayor Moore noted that the resolution was requested by CARDS (Cities Advocating Reasonable Deregulation) to allow the entity more time to investigate the proposed rate increase and confer with cities about it.
According to the resolution, SWEPCO initially proposed to implement its proposed rate increase, effective Nov. 17, 2020.
The city of Waskom has, however, suspended the effective date for 90 days, to February 15.
According to the resolution, SWEPCO’s proposed rate increase would result in a net increase to its base revenues of approximately 90.2 million, which equates to a net increase of approximately 26 percent in base revenue, not including fuel or other revenue.
“For a residential customer, if SWEPCO’s proposed increase is approved, the bill impact to that residential customer would be an increase over $22 per month, in base revenues during the on-peak period (May through October), which equates to an increase of approximately 28 percent and over $16 per month during the off-peak period (November through April), which equates to an increase of about 28 percent,” the resolution states.
SWEPCO seeks a return on equity of 10.35 percent and seeks to increase its depreciation expense, establish a self-insurance reserve fund, recover certain costs related to Hurricane Laura, and seeks to increase its vegetation-management costs.
Mayor Moore said he thinks the city should support CARDS in its quest to further investigate the proposed rate increase.
“The only thing they’re doing, in my opinion, is trying to watch out for the interest of our city and the citizens in it to keep SWEPCO or any other company, for that matter, from just going in and raising the rates to whatever they think would be the most profitable to them,” said Moore. “That’s just the way I see it.”
He indicated the fact that residential customers would potentially see an increase of more than $22 a month is disturbing.
“I don’t want to sit back unless there’s an awful good reason,” said Moore. “From this resolution, so far, SWEPCO has not presented a real good reason to these CARD attorneys on why they should be raising their rates that high.
“And for us just to sit back and let them increase our citizens’ rates to $22 a month, that’s a lot,” the mayor said. “I just think if we do that, we’re not doing what we’re delegated to do for the citizens of Waskom.”