WASKOM — Following a traffic study, the Waskom City Council recently adopted an ordinance, supporting TxDOT’s proposal to lower the speed limit on Interstate Highway 20 within the town’s city limits.
“We were contacted a couple of months ago by TxDOT about the speed limit on the interstate,” explained Waskom Police Chief Westy Meisenheimer.
“They had done their latest traffic survey and all the interstate in Harrison County came up real high above the state average on the number of accidents due to speed,” he said. “So TxDOT, through the board in Austin, and their engineer’s recommendation, they’re wanting to lower the speed limit for the interstate.”
The change will apply to each section of the interstate throughout Harrison County — east and west — from the Gregg County line to the Texas and Louisiana state line.
“They’re going to lower it to 70, but they need the two municipalities that have some interstate in the city limits, which is Waskom and Marshall (to support it),” said Meisenheimer. “It has to be supported by ordinance just to make that section complete.
“And it’ll be permanent. It’s not a temporary thing like we’ve had before,” he explained.
Currently, the speed limit is 75 miles per hour. Meisenheimer said the goal of reducing it is to deter accidents. Marcus Sandifer, public information officer for the TxDOT-Atlanta Division, noted that TxDOT’s traffic division conducted the countywide study. According to the 85 percentile measurement TxDOT uses to determine the average speed of drivers, most are driving at 80 miles an hour on the interstate.
“That’s over the posted speed limit,” said Sandifer.
Sandifer said TxDOT also analyzed the number of crashes on that particular section of highway.
“It shows it’s above the state average,” said Sandifer. “We were able to reduce it from the 85 percentile down to 10 miles below the 85 percentile. So we are proposing to reduce it to 70 miles per hour throughout the county.”
Meisenheimer said speeding is definitely an issue. Just last Monday, Waskom PD issued four citations to a total of four motorists traveling above 100 miles per hour.
“I got four people going over 100 in one day,” the police chief told the city council.
Meisenheimer said lowering the speed limit proved to be a solution before in 2018 when the city witnessed a series of traffic accidents, including one fatality and a number of serious injuries and property damage during a heavy road construction season at the Louisiana/Tex state line.
At that time, Chief Meisenheimer submitted a letter to the Texas Department of Transportation District traffic engineer, on Nov. 7, requesting that the speed limit be lowered from 75 to 65 mph, from the state line at the 636 mile marker, back west on the eastbound lanes, for approximately three miles.
Waskom along with Harrison County officials traveled to Austin, at the time, to speak before the Texas Transportation Commission about the request. Rep. Chris Paddie (R-Marshall) also supported the request to lower the speed limit to improve safety, at the time.
Chief Meisenheimer said he believes lowering the speed limit again, this time permanently to 70, will help achieve the same goal.
“We know it’s going to help reduce our wrecks because when we lowered It to 65 (mph) during the construction, it did reduce the wrecks, nearly to nothing,” he said. “So we’re looking forward to that.”
Alderman Jimmy Dale Moore attested to the speeding issues throughout that section of the interstate.
“I drive the speed limit and 80 percent of the people on interstate pass me,” he shared.
In addition to slowing down drivers, Sandifer said the proposed reduction in speed will also complement the speed limit on the Louisiana side of the interstate, which is already at 70 mph at the state line.
Sandifer said TxDOT has received the report back, given to the cities, regarding any objections to TxDOT’s proposal to reduce the speed limit.
“We don’t expect any,” Sandifer said of potential objections.
“Waskom has had quite a few accidents but they also patrol that intersection pretty heavily,” he added.
Sandifer said it could be several months before the agency installs the new speed limit posting. He noted that TxDOT will share its data to the entity that assists with their studies regarding traffic safety.
“We’ll make sure they have all the data they need (prior to) the study; and two years later they’ll do another study to see how the results are, (regarding) has it improved or gotten worse,” he said.