WASKOM — It was a splashing good time Friday as the city of Waskom celebrated the grand opening of its newest attraction — an interactive splash pad, located at the Waskom Taylor Park.
A host of families, elected officials and residents turned out to witness the ribbon cutting and celebration. Attendees were all smiles as they watched the bright-eyed children race to the water attraction and frolic around the equipment for the first time.
“I love it,” said Karen Roan as she watched her toddler son play. “I’m just glad there’s some more things for kids to do in Waskom.
“It’s great,” she said.
Jayla Johnson echoed her sentiments, as she also relished in watching her young son play.
“It’s good for the kids to do — something good they put out extra for the park,” Johnson said.
Waskom Fire Department also joined in the action, sprinkling the area with their water pump, giving the youngsters an extra dose of fun.
“(We’re) glad to see everybody out,” Waskom Mayor Jesse Moore said as he welcomed all to the occasion.
Moore said while it’s been a long wait for the grand opening, they didn’t want to delay the opening any longer this summer.
“I want to let everybody know that we’ve still got work to do on it. So it’s not totally finished, but we decided not to let this thing sit here any longer,” said Mayor Moore. “We’re going to open it up as is, and work on it later during the off season. Let the kids have fun and enjoy it before they have to go back to school.
“We hope everybody has a lot of fun,” said Moore as he invited all to also indulge in the free hot dogs, chips and water, provided by the city.
Pct. 1 Harrison County Commissioner William Hatfield, who represents the area, acknowledged City Secretary Tammy Lofton for her efforts in making Friday’s celebration possible.
“This wouldn’t happen if it wouldn’t be for the hard work and dedication of this lady,” he said of Lofton. “And of course she gets support from Mayor Moore and the aldermen.”
Recognizing Waskom’s progressiveness, Hatfield said Waskom is in Precinct No. 1 for a reason.
“It’s because we are (a) number one community, always are,” he said. “We’re number one for a reason here. We’ve got a number one city council, number one mayor, number one policemen, number one fire crews, number one school district, number one resource officer, and soon we’re going to have the number one JP office in Harrison County.”
“Thank you for all of your years of support. It doesn’t go unnoticed,” he said.
The splash pad project, which was made possible through a grant the city secured through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, began its engineering phase in 2019. In October 2019, the city council approved the removal of stumps and leveling of a lot at the corner of School Avenue to construct a parking lot across from the Waskom-Taylor City Park to accommodate future bus traffic that will visit the splash pad.
The city of Waskom took action last month to move a step closer to the highly anticipated opening of the town’s new splash pad by approving action on pouring concrete in the fenced area of the splash pad to further ensure safety. The council also approved proposed hours and fees, at the time, for the new attraction.
The proposed hours of operation that were approved are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The fee is one dollar for ages 2 and older. It’s free for children younger than age 2.
The proposed rate approved for season tickets for Waskom residents is $50 for a family of four and $10 for each additional person. The proposed rate approved for season tickets for guests living outside of the city limits is $75 for a family of four and $10 for each additional person.
Proposed dates for the splash pad season are from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Tickets can be purchased at City Hall.