The Waskom Chamber of Commerce presented the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Pines with a $5,000 check at its Marshall location on Wednesday.
The chamber realized the significance and importance of having the Boys and Girls Club in Waskom with affordable tuition for parents, and so they quickly raised money. The Big Pines Boys and Girls Club has a portfolio of revenue streams like donations and fees that help fund all its programs.
“We are ecstatic that we were able to present a check for $5,000 dollars to the Waskom summer program with the boys and girls club,” said Waskom Chamber of Commerce Secretary Rose McLane. “We didn’t have a lot of time to raise the money for this, but when the chamber heard that there was a need, all the chamber members, the entire community got together, and that brings joy to my heart that our community banded together to make this happen.”
An associate of the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, the Waskom Chamber of Commerce promotes business expansion to benefit Waskom. All young people are encouraged to realize their full potential as responsible, compassionate and productive citizens by the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Pines.
Following a worldwide pandemic, the Boys and Girls Club found itself in deficit. As a result, they had to stop operations in several towns. Tuition, sponsorships and grants did not cover the whole cost of the summer program this year. This motivated the chamber and the Waskom Lions Club to take on the project and collect $5,000 via donations and fundraisers.
“We don’t want to raise fees again,” explained Chad Patterson, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Pines. “We want parents to pay. We want them to have some ownership, but we don’t want them to carry the weight of the whole deal. So we need the community, we need individuals, we need corporations, and we need businesses. It’s really been a nice picture to see people rise up and answer that call. That’s very encouraging to us.”
The Big Pines Waskom Summer Program will cover Harrison and Gregg counties but will be based at Waskom Elementary School. The program will run for nine weeks, beginning on Monday, June 5 and concluding on the final Friday in July. Children will participate in academic programs, arts and crafts, character-building, and recreational activities Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast and lunch are also provided.
The town of Waskom collaborated with the organization to ensure the summer program’s success and to keep prices low.
“There’s going to be a need going forward,” said Jimmy Cox, president of the Waskom Chamber of Commerce. “It’s going to really hinge quite a bit on enrollment. So we need to get out in the community in Waskom and promote this program to parents to get their kids enrolled.”
Call the Boys & Girls Club of Marshall at (903) 935-2030 for additional information.