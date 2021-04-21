WASKOM — The Waskom City Council recently adopted a resolution, awarding a grant administrator for the FEMA public assistance program to help recoup funds used to repair damages from the February winter storm.
“This will enable us to help the city get the reimbursement for the damages from the winter storm, and then hopefully when some of the other categories from public assistance are released then also make some continual repairs if needed,” explained grant administrator Melinda Smith, of Traylor and Associates, of Longview.
“The grant management funds are 100 percent paid by FEMA for these grants, so it’s no cost to the city to have us help,” she advised. “We’ll try to recoup as much as we can from the damages that you have.”
The city sustained damages at the water plant as well as other infrastructures throughout the city during the severe winter storm.
In addition to the resolution to pursue FEMA funding, the council also adopted a resolution authorizing the submittal of a 2021-22 Texas Community Development Block Grant (TXCDBG) application, committing matching funds and designating authorized signatories for contractual, environmental and financial documents.
Smith said the CBDG project is similar to what the city has applied for in the past. The grant funding available has been increased this time to $350,000.
“The match commitment is based on population,” said Smith. “So for the city of Waskom that would be a total match of$35,000 for a total project cost of $385,000.”
She noted that Kyle Stephens, the engineer procured by the city, has conferred with public works about the grant and has determined that one of the priorities that fits within the budget and within the CDBG guidelines would be the sewer line replacements for North Hearne and Bryson Streets.
“Those sewer lines are located beneath the street, so every time there’s any kind of issue where you have to patch the street it causes further damage,” said Smith. “So they will be relocating the sewer lines into the right-of-way and then reconstructing the streets to fix all the damages that’s been done over the years from all the patching.”
In other business, Waskom City Council approved to give the Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center’s the city’s distribution of funds collected by Harrison County through child safety fees.
“This is where we get the money from the county. Every year we’ve been giving it to the Martin House,” said Mayor Jesse Moore.
This year’s distribution is $2,935.59. Waskom Police Chief Westy Meisenheimer noted that the advocacy center is a worthy cause to devote the funds to. He said his department relies on the center’s services to assist with cases involving abuse of children.
“We use it for any child victim cases, any kind of victims,” he said of the Martin House. “We use them to interview children. Really, I don’t know how we would do it without them,” Chief Meisenheimer said.
“They could use everything they could get because their resources are just tapped,” he said.
In other business, the council approved the purchase of a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe for the police department.
“This is something that we had in the budget that we were going to try to do a little later on in the year, but we’re going to have to move that up because our first Chevrolet has got some issues with the engine,” Mayor Moore advised.
Moore said it will cost $8,200 to repair the old Chevrolet compared to $11,000 for the Tahoe.