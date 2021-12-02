Waskom residents will get a chance to celebrate Christmas the “old fashioned” way when the first annual Old Fashioned Christmas celebration comes to the Waskom City Park starting Dec. 4 at 11 a.m..
The event will feature an appearance from Mr. and Mrs. Claus dressed in a classic interpretation of the Christmas couple, a free potluck dinner, a fireworks display and performances from local church choirs. Admission is free with a donation of canned food for the Waskom Food Bank.
Festivities will pause around 2 p.m. for the Waskom Christmas Parade, then reconvene in the park around 4:30 for more music and games into the evening hours.
Event organizer Tiffany Reel said visitors will get the chance to register their homes in a Christmas decorating contest, to be judged later in the month, in an effort to bring Holiday cheer to Waskom.
“This is my third Christmas here in Waskom,” Reel said. “In the old little town I used to live in, everybody decorated for Christmas when I was little. Well, there’s not much of that going on in town here. So I kind of hoped to bring a spirit back into [Waskom.]”
Reel is joined by former Marshall Mayor Buddy Power as an organizer for the Old Fashioned Christmas. Powers saw the potential of Waskom’s City Park for a Christmas event and other seasonal celebrations after seeing recent improvements to the park.
Now he and Powers have seized an opportunity to create a new community tradition, which they intend to keep going each year.
“Reel and I got to talking, and we said we could light this [park] and make it look really, really good, and it hopefully wouldn’t cost an arm and a leg.” Powers said. “We’re starting off right here, and we’re expanding next year, and the next year, and the next year.”
The organizers are looking for event volunteers to dress up as Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and elves, or to provide covered dish foods for the potluck lunch. To give to the event, call Tiffany Reel at (903) 578-0891 or Buddy Power at (903) 503-5681.
Reel said the park will continue to host more Christmas gatherings throughout the month, and those looking to visit may find more information on the We Are Waskom Texas Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/261214430704953.