WASKOM — The city of Waskom will now have a contested race in the upcoming May 2 election as one more application for an at-large alderman position was turned in by the deadline, last Friday.
City Secretary Tammy Lofton noted that applicant, David Dulude, was the last to file in the city election. He’ll be on the ballot with incumbents Tommy Philpot, Michael Phillips and Mayor Jesse Moore.
The city election calls for the selection of mayor and two aldermen positions. An Order for General Election was recently approved by the Waskom City Council.
According to the Order of General Election, the council approved designated polling places to be Waskom Subcourthouse, at 165 W. Texas Ave.; and the Harrison County Elections Office at 415 Burleson St., in Marshall.
Early voting will be conducted at those locations, each week day, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting April 20 through April 24; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 27 and April 28.
The city of Waskom contracted with the Harrison County Election Administrator to conduct the 2020 city election.
The city of Uncertain is also gearing up to hold elections for the May 2 election cycle.
Three council positions are open, but only two filed, said City Secretary Judy VanDeventer.
Incumbents that filed were Martha Brown and Bob Mueller. VanDeventer said Judye Patterson, who was appointed mayor recently, will not be on the ballot for that position.
If no one runs for the vacant spot, “we’ll have to appoint somebody,” the city secretary said.