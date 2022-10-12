Waskom Elementary School names students of the month
Buy Now

Every month Waskom Elementary School will recognize a Student of the Month from each classroom. These students are nominated by their homeroom teachers. The Pre-K students of the month for September are Isaac Pedraza and Blakely Boone. The kindergarten students of the month are Wyatt Pratt, Alexis Salazar and Dawson Carroll. The first grade students of the month are Ashley Pimental, Avery Macklin and Hunter Mendoza. The second grade students of the month are Tommy Martinez, La’Kailyn Beaty and Brylee Montgomery. The third grade students of the month for September are Kynlee Osborne, Elijah Hobbs and Austin Adams. The fourth grade students of the month are Lillian Woodyard, Jose Zuniga and Gabe Heath. The fifth grade students of the month are Forrest Montgomery, Brayten Walker, Ja’Variun Leary and Abbigail Day.

 Contributed Photo

Every month Waskom Elementary School will recognize a Student of the Month from each classroom. These students are nominated by their homeroom teachers. The Pre-K students of the month for September are Isaac Pedraza and Blakely Boone. The kindergarten students of the month are Wyatt Pratt, Alexis Salazar and Dawson Carroll. The first grade students of the month are Ashley Pimental, Avery Macklin and Hunter Mendoza. The second grade students of the month are Tommy Martinez, La’Kailyn Beaty and Brylee Montgomery. The third grade students of the month for September are Kynlee Osborne, Elijah Hobbs and Austin Adams. The fourth grade students of the month are Lillian Woodyard, Jose Zuniga and Gabe Heath. The fifth grade students of the month are Forrest Montgomery, Brayten Walker, Ja’Variun Leary and Abbigail Day.

Recommended For You


Tags