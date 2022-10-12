Every month Waskom Elementary School will recognize a Student of the Month from each classroom. These students are nominated by their homeroom teachers. The Pre-K students of the month for September are Isaac Pedraza and Blakely Boone. The kindergarten students of the month are Wyatt Pratt, Alexis Salazar and Dawson Carroll. The first grade students of the month are Ashley Pimental, Avery Macklin and Hunter Mendoza. The second grade students of the month are Tommy Martinez, La’Kailyn Beaty and Brylee Montgomery. The third grade students of the month for September are Kynlee Osborne, Elijah Hobbs and Austin Adams. The fourth grade students of the month are Lillian Woodyard, Jose Zuniga and Gabe Heath. The fifth grade students of the month are Forrest Montgomery, Brayten Walker, Ja’Variun Leary and Abbigail Day.
Waskom Elementary School names students of the month
- Special to the News Messenger Photo
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Hy-Ko wins $16 million verdict in key copy patent infringement case in Marshall
- Fire reported at Marshall High School automotive shop; classes cancelled
- New Town Neighborhood Association completes house painting project in Marshall
- Police Reports: Oct. 11, 2022
- Police Reports: Oct. 12, 2022
- East Texas Baptist University student killed in crash
- East Texas Burn Run event rides into Jefferson
- During East Texas stop, Abbott says he wants $13B property tax cut
- Matt Garrett: All about armadillos
- Congressional candidate Moran is speaker at Harrison County Republican Women's annual Columbus Day Dinner
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.