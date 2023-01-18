322573470_1195983347678291_2505388393541418807_n.jpg
Waskom Elementary School has named its Teacher, Paraprofessional and Students of the Month for December.

Teacher of the Month is kindergarten teacher Ms. Botello.

The Paraprofessional of the Month is Head Start Aide Mrs. Novosad.

Students of the month are:

Pre-K/Head Start: Shantel Alford and Avery Dunn

Kindergarten: Kainin Hicks, Ameliano Sanchez, Angel Delgado

1st: William Carroll, Mary Hobbs, Brooks Boone

2nd: Thomas Mathews, Eliza Sanford, Sloan Rivera

3rd: Allie Carroll, Brelle Payne, Eli Miller Sterling Kiper, Easton King

4th: Rainah Soberalski, Ashton Robinson, KJ Washington

5th: Jaxson Barnes, Allison Agundiz, Ay’Mya Gordon

