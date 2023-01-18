Waskom Elementary School has named its Teacher, Paraprofessional and Students of the Month for December.
Teacher of the Month is kindergarten teacher Ms. Botello.
The Paraprofessional of the Month is Head Start Aide Mrs. Novosad.
Students of the month are:
Pre-K/Head Start: Shantel Alford and Avery Dunn
Kindergarten: Kainin Hicks, Ameliano Sanchez, Angel Delgado
1st: William Carroll, Mary Hobbs, Brooks Boone
2nd: Thomas Mathews, Eliza Sanford, Sloan Rivera
3rd: Allie Carroll, Brelle Payne, Eli Miller Sterling Kiper, Easton King
4th: Rainah Soberalski, Ashton Robinson, KJ Washington
5th: Jaxson Barnes, Allison Agundiz, Ay’Mya Gordon