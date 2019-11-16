STAFF REPORTS
WASKOM — Waskom City Council approved a pay raise along with other incentives on Tuesday to show employees appreciation and reward them for their hard work.
Pay raises approved was for $150 per employee, for the year. The council also approved $25 gift certificates for city employees and fire department/EMS personnel. The gift certificates can be used at any participating local restaurant.
In other business, the council also adopted a director selection resolution, casting the city votes for Harrison Central Appraisal District’s board of Directors to Alex Macklin.
“The city gets 28 votes. They voted to give him all 28 votes,” City Secretary Tammy Lofton indicated.