When Waskom High School first announced it'd be closing a week because of a new coronavirus, Valedictorian Jeffery McCoy says he was ecstatic.
He was ready for a break. That is, until that week became another week and another week and eventually the rest of his senior year.
"That was such a bittersweet moment, for not only me but the rest of my fellow classmates sitting in front of me tonight," McCoy said while giving his valedictory address. "Because we knew that we would never be returning to this high school. It's hard to comprehend how much the people around you truly mean to you until they aren't there every day anymore. I had no idea that March 13 would be my last day at Waskom High School, and a part of me feels like my senior year was ripped away from me before I could even have a say."
McCoy and the rest of his graduating class — 67 students in total — celebrated the end of an unusual senior year Friday at Wildcat Stadium. Sitting 6-feet apart, the seniors took their final bows and got to spend one last time at their school before embarking on a new journey in life.
Assistant Principal Frank Crisp congratulated each of the seniors, noting that the class in total earned more than $300,000 in scholarships.
"This speaks very highly of the many efforts and sacrifices both academic and extracurricular that they have made," Crisp said. "They deserve to be highly commended for this level of accomplishment."
McCoy called graduation one of the most important and memorable days for everyone in the Class of 2020.
"It has taken a lot of hard work and dedication for all of us to get to this point," he said. "What I see sitting in front of me is, it's not just a class. We're a family, and we're a community. This is one of the closest, most accepting and genuine groups of graduates that I've ever seen."
McCoy first moved to Waskom during his freshman year, and he was worried about fitting in. But he says he eventually found acceptance.
"I was truly able to find my home here, and that is something that I will forever be grateful for," he said.
Salutatorian Cynthia Zuniga-Balderas had a simple message for her peers: Take that sigh of relief. You've done it.
She also told them it's OK to grieve the senior year they lost to COVID.
"If you did grieve, it's OK. I did too," she said. "However at some point I hope you realize that it was time to move on. I hate to say this is life, but unfortunately this is life. COVID-19 is the kind of event that we learn about in history class. Now we are going to be the topic of history class. Take a look around. We're all six feet apart. I imagine graduation as a day of gathering, but instead we are separated."
But their future was waiting, Zuniga-Balderas said.
"We have a whole life ahead of us," she said. "I advise you to never hold back from doing anything because tomorrow is never promised, as you have all observed."
Ultimately, McCoy said, COVID-19 has turned into something of a positive thing. It changed his perspective on life and gave the Class of 2020 a glimpse of the real world.
"I can gladly say, along with my fellow classmates, that high school is over now. We're completely done. But what lies ahead of us is something that is chaotic and dynamic and scary," McCoy said. "There's a lot of uncertainty that comes with the next chapter of our lives.
"But I believe that this class is more prepared and is ready to face these new challenges as a result of our determination and perseverance through this difficult situation. COVID-19 taught us how to deal with things like this that life throws at us, and it allowed us to develop and grow as individuals and together as a community."