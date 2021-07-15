WASKOM — After two years in the making, the city of Waskom is excited to announce the grand opening celebration of the town’s new splash pad this Friday.
“Friday is our big day,” said Rachelle Walker with the city of Waskom.
She thanked all for understanding the opening delay.
“Between weather and contractors, it set us behind greatly,” Walker explained.
The COVID-19 pandemic also caused some setbacks, but city officials are glad to get things back on track.
“We hope everyone can come and enjoy this community event,” said Walker.
The grand opening is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, at the Waskom Taylor Park, located at 502 School Ave. The ribbon cutting will begin at 5:15 p.m.
Hot dogs, chips and water will be served to the first 250 people. Children will also be able to test out the new splash pad for free.
“We’re going to let them come out there and play and let them try it out,” said City Secretary Tammy Lofton.
Presale of wristbands and season passes will be available, as well, for future dates. Cash only will be accepted. The city encourages all to come and partake in the celebration.
“Come, enjoy family fun,” Lofton said.
In addition to the splash pad opening, the park will also welcome the addition of two new baby swings.
“We hope to see everyone there,” said Walker.
The city of Waskom took action last month to move a step closer to the highly anticipated opening of the town’s new splash pad by approving action on pouring concrete in the fenced area of the splash pad to further ensure safety. The council also approved proposed hours and fees, at the time, for the new attraction.
The proposed hours of operation that were approved are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The fee is one dollar for ages 2 and older. It’s free for children younger than age 2.
The proposed rate approved for season tickets for Waskom residents is $50 for a family of four and $10 for each additional person. The proposed rate approved for season tickets for guests living outside of the city limits is $75 for a family of four and $10 for each additional person.
Lofton said next year, the city hopes to add another pavilion and concession stand so that tickets could be sold at the site. For now, they will be sold at City Hall. Lofton said the city hopes to allow reservations for birthday parties next year, too.
Proposed dates for the splash pad season are from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
The splash pad project began its engineering phase in 2019. In October 2019, the city council approved the removal of stumps and leveling of a lot at the corner of School Avenue to construct a parking lot across from the Waskom-Taylor City Park to accommodate future bus traffic that will visit the splash pad.
Lofton noted before that the new attraction is made possible through a grant the city secured through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for the Waskom-Taylor City Park in March 2019.