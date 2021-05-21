Seniors for the Waskom High School class of 2021 include: Jayden Elizabeth Anderson, Raynah Marie Anderson, Sierra Evorn Arteaga, Jetzabeth Rivera Balderas, Destiny La'Shay Batton, Destiny Ariell Beaty, Dalton Lee Bennett, Marcelino Blas Jr., Courtney Renee Botzong, Jonathan Michael Branch, Grecia Julisa Bravo Lopez, Perla Nohemi Bravo Lopez, Bryan Heath Robert Jared Bryant-Hampton, Detrich Detravious Byrd, Juan Miguel Castro, Emma Mae Clark, Maliyah Corinne Clark, Olivia June Cole, Deshawn Mikael Cooper, Emma Wren Crisp, Malaiyah Sinai Fields, Kristian Paul Fontenot, Chandler David Giddings, Chase Ashton Giddings, Trey Phillip Glover, Kandice Latrice Haggerty, Makhia Shantae Hamilton, Jaythan Paul Harrell, Cayden Wayne Head, Chase Harper Hendon, Trent Lee Higginbotham, Hailey Leanne Hight, Desiree Jimenez, Denise Lanetta Jones, Makayla Lynnea Jones, Paxton Glynn Keeling, Brookelyn Ray Loyd, Kendrick Deyon May, Jessica Denise Mendez-Mares, Jose Filemon Meza Hernandez, Skyie Leigh Middlebrook, Morgan Elizabeth Milner, Jalen Jamare Moore, Kara Anne Moore, Daniel Munoz, Christian John Pelaez, Daylan Earl Perry, Kenya Mendoza Pineda, Stormy Noel Powell, Angelica Quintana, Tristen Paige Riley, Daisy Rivera, Gailin Rodriguez, Alexis Jean Smith, Zachary James Stump, Bryce Dalton Swain, Landon Garrett Tharpe, Michael Wendell Thulen, Elisabeth Cailin Toole, Victor Ceballos Villalobos, Karlee Lynn Waltrip, Christopher Washington, La'Cristin Washington and Jerry Kye Willett.
Waskom High School announces 2021 graduating class
Wyndi Veigel
