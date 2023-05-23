The Waskom community gathered on Thursday night as Waskom ISD celebrated graduation for the High School Class of 2023.
The Class of 2023 met at the stadium, surrounded by attending friends and family cheering their academic achievements. Waskom High School Assistant Principal Frank Crisp detailed their accomplishments and scholarship rewards across the entire graduating class, which totaled over $155,000.
“This speaks very highly of the many efforts and sacrifices both academic and extracurricular that they have made,” said Crisp. “They deserve to be highly commended for this level of accomplishment.”
The students listened to a valedictorian address by Ellen Grace Nuner, who commented on the memories the class have made together from kindergarten to becoming graduates. Nuner thanked her attending family, called out each of her friends and recognized the staff of Waskom ISD for their contributions to their educational career.
“We never truly realize how much something means to us until we have to move on,” said Nuner. “We never realize how important a moment is until it becomes a memory.”
“So thank you all for everything you all have done to impact my life for the better and to my classmates, if there’s one thing I want you to take from this speech, it’s to not be afraid and don’t wish your time away,” said Nuner. “Take in every moment.”
The salutatorian address by Anna Claire Reeves also centered around the memories the class made together and the lessons they each learned along the way. Reeves elaborated on their struggles and laughs as they advanced through the years in their academic careers and how meaningful they have all become as graduates.
“I’ve had the joy of getting to know many of you for so long,” said Reeves. “We have grown up together, been in the same classes together, taken tests together, and had PE together.”
“Our time here is up, and it is finally our turn,” said Reeves.