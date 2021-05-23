WASKOM — Waskom High School Class of 2021 graduates were flipping out over earning their diplomas during the Friday commencement ceremony at the school gymnasium.
Waskom High School graduate Mikael Cooper back flipped his way across the stage on Friday to take his diploma in hand, while his classmates cheered him on.
“I didn’t really plan it, I just wanted to do it,” Cooper said.
Rained out of the Wildcat Stadium on Friday, the 63 members of the Class of 2021 moved indoors with friends and family to the school’s gymnasium to say goodbye to high school.
“Tonight we await our last dismissal, the chance to throw our caps in the air, walk out and begin a new chapter in our lives,” Valedictorian Karlee Waltrip said Friday. “Just for a second, consider the important life lessons we have learned in these past four years. As you charge into the future, always remember where you came from and use those lessons to guide your path.”
Waltrip said the graduates will now truly face some of their hardest challenges as they prepare for life beyond high school.
“Whether we are ready or not, the race is on,” she said. “We are not all heading toward the same destination and each of us will run a different course but in the end, it does not matter what race we are running but how we run it. All I can say is don’t run into the world having fear. Let your faith be bigger than your fears.”
Salutatorian Angelica Quintana urged her fellow graduates to continue learning in whatever step they next take in life.
“Education is always around us,” she said. “Whether it be in the workplace, at home or in public. Education will always mean more than just going to school. It should mean constantly enlightening ourselves on things that truly matter and building our level of understanding for all aspects of life.”
Quintana said she looks forward to what the future holds for her and her classmates.
“I only wish that my classmates do not walk lame to the end of their lives,” she said. “The future is truly in our hands so let’s make the most of it.”