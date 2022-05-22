WASKOM — Sixty-eight Waskom ISD Wildcats celebrated reaching one milestone on Friday and began planning the next as they earned their high school diplomas during the Class of 2022 graduation ceremony at Jimmy E. Cox Stadium in Waskom.
Friends and family gathered to watch each of their graduates walk the stage, turn their tassels and toss their caps as they became the newest class of Waskom High School alums.
Waskom High School Valedictorian Faith Edwards spoke about the next step she and her classmates will next face and the choices they must face as they begin life after high school.
“Every choice we make when we leave here tonight is ours to make,” Edwards said. “Every action has a reaction and every decision we make comes with consequences, good and bad. Life is what we make it, and this is our chance to do so. As kids, we didn’t have much say so over the choices our parents and guardians made for us, but now as adults, we can become the change.”
Edwards encouraged the Class of 2022 to overcome any obstacles they may face and any setbacks they may have experienced and live a life they can be proud of.
“Make that choice to be a better version of yourself,” she said. “Choose happiness. If your current environment isn’t accommodating your growth, choose to be uncomfortable with the possibility of a better life. Make the changes this world so desperately needs. We have the resources, we have the community, and we have each other. You are where you are because of the choices you have made, own it, and adjust your decisions to get to where you want to be. Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.”
Waskom High School Salutatorian Markus Gonzalez said, as a transplant to Waskom ISD, he is thankful for the community and friends he found at the school.
“When I first moved to Waskom in the third grade, I thought the world was ending and being away from the only place I knew was hard and confusing, but this community took my family in immediately and made us feel welcomed and loved,” he said. “I felt at home again as a Wildcat and throughout my many years at Waskom, I learned what it truly meant to be a Wildcat. We all know the fight song and have spelled out the letters many nights right here on this field, but have you ever thought about what the word Wildcat stands for? Wildcats are welcoming, they are intelligent, they are leaders, they are disciplined, confident, ambitious and teachable.”
Gonzalez encouraged all of his classmates to embody these characteristics as they move on in life.
“These are all the attributes that a Wildcat must possess to be a great student, employee and friend,” he said. “As we all transition to our next chapters in life, never forget the lessons you learned and the people that impacted you throughout high school to be a better wildcat. Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.”