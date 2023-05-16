Thousands of dollars of scholarship awards were presented at the 2023 Senior Awards and Scholarship Ceremony at Waskom High School last week.
The community of Waskom gathered on Thursday night as various academic awards and scholarships were given out to the graduating seniors. Surrounded by a full audience of friends and family of the graduates, the ceremony featured both staff of Waskom ISD and members of the Waskom community as speakers, led in part by Waskom High School Director of Student Services Abby Lloyd and Waskom Superintendent Rae Ann Patty.
“The students who are before you on stage have accomplished so much these past four years and we know they are going to soar in the future,” said Lloyd.
The scholarships given to the graduating seniors ranged from the hundreds to the thousands of dollars, aimed at assisting students continue their academic career in college. As well as the scholarships, there were school awards presented as well including the valedictorian and salutatorian, the Top 10 Percent graduates, industry-based certifications, and academic awards in a wide range of courses.
“On behalf of all of Waskom, I can gladly say we are so proud of all you have done and will continue to do!” Lloyd said.
The 2023 Senior Awards and Scholarship Ceremony for the Waskom High School comes before the district’s graduation on May 19 at 8 p.m. at the Jimmy E. Cox Stadium.
The full list of scholarships presented during the ceremony include:
- Waskom Fire Department scholarship presented by Chief Murf King
- United Methodist Church scholarship presented by Rev. Emanuel Echols
- Carolyn Abney Memorial scholarship presented by Donna Philyaw and Penny Cox
- 5 Starr Builders scholarship presented by Rod Cory
- Panola College scholarship presented by Denise Welch
- Ministerial Alliance and Lions Club scholarship presented by Bruce Hayes
- Waskom Alumni scholarship presented by Rae Ann Patty
- Eastex Telephone scholarship presented by Abby Loyd
- Harrison County Go Texan scholarship presented by Larry Garrison
- Athletic Booster Club scholarship presented by Kristy Warner
- Band Booster Club scholarship presented by Adam Johnson
- Agriculture Booster Club scholarship presented by Kyle Holton
- Community Anonymous Donor scholarship presented by Abby Loyd
- Cellphone Scholarship scholarship presented by Thurman Brown
- Greater Caddo Lake Association scholarship presented by Stella Barrow
- LifeShare scholarship presented by Abby Loyd
- Marshall Masonic Lodge scholarship presented by Abby Loyd
- Longview Orthopedic Star Foundation scholarship presented by Abby Loyd
- United Help of Waskom scholarship presented by Anita Nolan