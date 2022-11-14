Students and staff of Waskom High School held an event Friday honoring community veterans and celebrating national Veterans Day.
The event was run largely by the school’s student council members and national honors society officers, with the high school band playing a variety of music throughout the event.
Students from the student council and National Honor Society welcomed guests to Friday’s program, giving the history of Veterans Day and reading a poem in honor of the holiday.
The keynote speaker for the event was Football Coach Logan McGill, who spoke on his years of service in the Marine Corps.
“The best decision I ever made was to go into the Marine Corps,” McGill said during the event.
He discussed how his service allowed him to find discipline and development himself as a human, forcing him to realize for the first time that he is responsible not only for his own actions, but for those around him.
“Through that story I really looked at myself for the first time and realized I have a responsibility for my own life,” he said.
During the event, the school also honored local veterans, asking them to stand when their branch of service was recognized through the playing of the band medley of all service corps branches.
Student Victoria Wells also performed a number of songs during the Veterans Day event, signing both the National Anthem as well as God Bless America for those in attendance.
The event was closed out with remarks by Superintendent Rae Ann Patty.