WASKOM — Waskom High School has named its class of 2020 valedictorian and salutatorian and now looks forward to hosting a graduation ceremony for the students whose senior year has been so affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wildcats’ class of 2020 Valedictorian is senior Jeffrey McCoy, followed by Salutatorian Cynthia Zuniga, Waskom High School Principal Kassie Watson said on Monday.
The district also announced this year’s top 10 percent for the Wildcat class of 2020:
3rd-Anna Jackson
4th-Madison Lonsway
5th-Boston Canfield
6th-Kayla Schiele
7th-Alex Garcia-Agundiz
The Wildcats will see 69 seniors earn their diplomas this spring, Watson said.
“Currently, we are continuing with our original plan of graduation at 7 p.m. on May 22 at East Texas Baptist University,” Watson said on Monday. “We will make a final decision on graduation the beginning of May. If we aren’t able to hold graduation in May, we will plan for another date later in the summer.”
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott ordered all state schools closed until May 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic but said he will give an update sometime this week on the status of school and school related events for the rest of this school year.