Waskom High School seniors Carter Watson and Isabelle Phillips were named the school’s, king and queen, respectively, on Friday during the Wildcats’ 70-6 romp of the Rebels at Wildcat Stadium.
Here’s a line up of East Texas schools’ upcoming homecoming celebration dates:
Marshall High School Mavericks will celebrate their annual homecoming game at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Maverick Stadium. The homecoming court presentation will be held at 7 p.m. at mid-field before the game.
Elysian Fields High School Yellow Jackets will celebrate their annual homecoming game at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Yellow Jacket Stadium. The homecoming court presentation will be held at 7 p.m. at mid-field before the game.
Harleton High School Wildcats will celebrate their annual homecoming game at 7:30 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium on Oct. 8. The homecoming court presentation will be held at 7 p.m. at mid-field before the game.
Jefferson High School Bulldogs are set to celebrate their annual homecoming at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Bulldog Stadium. The homecoming court presentations are set to take place at mid-field at 7 p.m. before the game.