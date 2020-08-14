WASKOM — The city of Waskom held its annual citywide cleanup this month with the assistance of Pastor Doug Lovett, of Faith Independent Baptist Church.
Waskom employees were able to fill and pack three dumpsters of household trash and furniture, two trailers of scrap metal, one dumpster of scrap metal, and one full trailer of tires, organizers said.
“This cleanup would not be possible without the help of ETCOG (East Texas Council of Governments) for the wonderful grant and each volunteer and employee from the city of Waskom,” Rachelle Walker with the city of Waskom, indicated.
City officials also expressed their thanks to Pastor Lovett, who distributed flyers, asking the public to pray for the community, city leaders and officials.