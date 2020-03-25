WASKOM — The city of Waskom has taken measures to protect residents against the spread of COVID-19.
“Like everyone, we have been monitoring the outbreak of COVID-19,” Waskom Mayor Jesse Moore said in a statement.
He said he wants residents to know that the city government has plans in place to help assure that the city will continue providing quality, reliable service to residents.
“The health of our residents and employees is very important to us,” said Moore. “Therefore, we have processes to help detect, prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 that might impact our work place.”
The mayor said other steps have also been taken to assist residents and employees.
To help detect, prevent and control the spread of illnesses such as the coronavirus, Moore said city officials do not allow city employees to work if they have been out of the country or if they are feeling ill. If an employee arrives to work exhibiting any symptoms of sickness, the employee is immediately sent home.
While at work, city employees are encouraged to practice social distancing. City departments include, but are not limited to: Waskom Police Department, Waskom Animal Control, Waskom Public Works, Waskom Municipal Court, Waskom Water Department and Waskom City Hall.
To further ensure safety, offices have augmented surface cleaning protocols. Employees are also required to sanitize and/or wash their hands frequently.
“For the safety of our field personnel, residents may be asked if they have any safety concerns that our staff should be aware of, or any concerns about our staff entering their property,” Moore advised.
The mayor said all city of Waskom employees will be taking the appropriate sanitary precautions before assisting a resident or entering their property.
Regarding water bill payments, the city advises residents to make payments online at the city’s website, www.cityofwaskom.com, at this time, or leave their payments in the drop box.
“If a receipt is needed, please note that on your bill stub and we will be happy to mail you one,” the mayor noted.
Residents with safety concerns can call the following departments: City Hall/Water Department at (903) 687-3374; Waskom Police Department at (903) 687-2293; or Waskom Municipal Court at (903) 687-2694.