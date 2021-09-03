WASKOM — Waskom ISD trustees recently adopted a decreased tax rate and balanced budget for the 2021-22 fiscal school year.
Waskom ISD trustees recently adopted a decreased tax rate for the 2021-22 fiscal school year, with the rate dropping about $0.19 cents from last school year.
Trustees adopted a total tax rate of $1.1513 per $100 of home valuation. The rate this year dropped from $1.3464. This year’s total tax rate is made up of $0.8720 for maintenance and operations and $0.2793 for interest and sinking.
“We are very proud to be able to lower the tax rate for our community to give them a little tax break as well as continue to provide outstanding programs to our students in order to receive a great education,” Waskom ISD Superintendent Rae Ann Patty said Thursday.
In addition to a reduced tax rate, the trustees also adopted an $11.7 million balanced 2021-22 general fund budget.
“This year’s budget has extra expenditures for sanitation supplies and equipment in order to keep our school environment safe for all staff and students,” Patty said. “Waskom ISD adopted a balanced budget this year just as we have in years past.”
Patty said the district was able to adopt a balanced budget while still dropping the tax rate thanks to help provide by the federal government’s ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) II and III funds.