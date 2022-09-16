WASKOM — Waskom ISD trustees recently adopted a decreased tax rate and balanced budget for the 2022-23 fiscal school year.
Trustees approved an adopted total tax rate of $1.1339 per $100 of home valuation, which is down a couple of cents from last year’s total tax rate of $1.1513 per $100 of home valuation.
This year’s total tax rate is made up of a maintenance and operations rate of $0.8546 plus the interest and sinking rate of $0.2793.
Waskom ISD Superintendent Rae Ann Patty said the trustees also adopted a balanced general fund budget of about $10.1 million. The trustees based the adopted budget on a student enrollment of about 774 students.
This year’s adopted budget also included a $2,000 retention incentive for returning teachers or new to the district teachers. Teachers also can receive an additional $2,000 stipend if they choose to teach a certain number of STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) classes.
All non-teaching staff were also given a five percent pay raise, to ensure every employee is making a minimum of $11 per hour, Patty said.