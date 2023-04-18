The Waskom ISD school board has voted to approve an application for the Teacher Incentive Allotment designation, with funding from the Foundation School Program.
If approved, the move to become a designated Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) district would allow for teachers of each Waskom ISD campus to be recognized on three different levels, giving the school a new opportunity to reward and retain their most effective teachers.
The school board unanimously voted to submit their application to become a fully approved TIA district. The timeline to become accredited as a TIA district is expected to be three years and includes a two-step approval process overseen by Texas Tech University. Once approved, teachers will be able to become recognized in the three different levels including Recognized, Exemplary and Master. As part of the application process, Waskom ISD is also formulating a plan to train existing teachers to pass eligibility benchmarks needed for designation.
The recognition for teachers will allow them to receive additional funding throughout each school year ranging from $3,000 to $32,000 with higher allotment rates for rural or greater rural economic status schools. Once a teacher earns designation with the TIA program, they will be eligible to receive additional funding for up to three years.
Established in 2019 by the 86th Texas Legislature session, the TIA program was implemented with a stated goal of moving towards a six-figure salary for teachers in the state. This program aims to help school systems in Texas reward, retain, and recruit more effective teachers and prioritize high needs and funding in rural campuses.
Teachers with an active National Board Certification could even be automatically designated as Recognized if they meet the eligibility requirements defined by the Texas Education Agency (TEA). The compensation plans based on inclusion in the TIA program can better help to create a path towards six-figure salaries for teachers in the district.
“Teachers will be designated on their teaching certification,” said Superintendent Rae Anne Patty. “They send it through TEA, so when you pull up their teachers certification, it will designate them as Recognized, Exemplary or Master.”
With the unanimous vote to submit for pre-application from the Waskom ISD school board, the district will begin their approval process to have the plan implemented. The first phase will be composed of the application and planning stages before moving on to the second phase to include teacher’s data and student development planning. With the TIA program established, Waskom ISD aims to increase student achievement and effectiveness with individualized growth standards across all students which can be verified with both pre-test and post-testing methods.
Waskom ISD is anticipating the application process to be rigorous with the eventual recognition of teachers to encompass up to 30 percent of teachers across the different designations. With the TEA approval, the district expects to implement the Teachers Incentive Allotment program for the 2025-26 school year.