Waskom ISD recently announced they have been approved to receive more than $115,000 as part of the Effective Schools Framework Grant.
In a report at a recent school board meeting, the Waskom ISD school board members were informed of the district’s approval to receive the Title I, 1003 Effective Schools Framework Grant in the amount of $115,131. This grant will benefit the Waskom ISD Middle School campus with targeted support under the Texas Education Agency grant program.
“TEA is pleased to inform you that your application has been preliminarily selected to receive an award for the 2023-2025 Title I, ESF Focused Support Grant,” read the approval letter from the TEA Division of School Improvement.
“It is always exciting to receive funds that allow us to continue growing students and staff in Waskom ISD,” said Assistant Superintendent Nichole Smith.
The district applied for the grant primarily to facilitate greater support and growing capacity for the campus, as well as social and emotional development for students in the school. This was approved by the school board in April 2023 and described as a flexible grant opportunity with allowable expenses to include anything which could be implemented, or put in place, in order to raise student achievement on campus. This could include everything from additional investments into educational materials to staff incentives.
“We’ll be using what is called the Effective Schools Framework and basically it’s the framework for how to run an effective school,” said Superintendent Rae Ann Patty. “So they will do a deep dive assessment into their processes, then they’re going to work with the administrative team to shore up those processes and figure out what are the links that are missing to make the campus operate more efficiently.”
With the approval from the TEA, the district will be moving forward with next steps of the grant process for the approved middle school campus, which includes partnering with the performance service center for diagnostics and an audit which will determine the areas of improvement needed. This will involve representatives spending time on campus with administrators of Waskom ISD — as well as the curriculum department and teachers — to evaluate daily operations before a plan of action can be approved.
“I look forward to seeing what areas we are strong in and what areas we need to grow in,” said Patty. “I’m all about a coaching mindset; I don’t think we ever stop learning. “So, anytime we can get a third party to come in and look with an unbiased eye to tell us what they see, I feel like it’s a great opportunity for growth for everyone.”
The TEA Division of School Improvement provides LEA (local educational agency) level and ESC (Education Service Center) level grants to act on the state’s goal to improve school districts who qualify for additional support. The ESF Focused Support Grant is used to support awarded schools with efforts to strengthen campus systems, build staff capacity, improve school outcomes and continue improvement initiatives.
Waskom ISD hopes to build on the success of the ESF Focused Support Grant in the middle school campus to potentially benefit other campuses through additional applications in the future as well.
“We don’t want to just get this, we want to sustain it and move it forward,” said Patty.