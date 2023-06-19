At a recent school board meeting, Waskom ISD announced they have been approved to be designated as a Teacher Incentive Allotment district.
The designation from the state makes Waskom ISD an approved Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) district, allowing teachers to be recognized on three different levels and earn opportunities to be rewarded. The approval comes after the school board voted unanimously in April, 2023 to submit an application to become accredited as a TIA district, spearheaded by Assistant Superintendent Nichole Smith, with support from Superintendent Rae Ann Patty.
“We’re very excited to be able to start the process to show we have some really effective teachers, and we’re working to get them the pay raise from the Teacher Incentive Allotment program that is available to them,” said Smith.
The overall timeline for the TIA program is part of a three-year process that includes a two-step approval overseen by Texas Tech University. Waskom ISD is currently anticipating payments for teachers in the 2024-25 academic year, following a period of data capturing to identify teacher evaluations and perform student development planning. TIA qualified teachers will be designated for a period of five years by the Texas Education Agency, qualifying in three different levels including Recognized, Exemplary, and Master.
“The TIA approval is one huge step in ensuring that effective teachers can get pay raises and receive the pay that they deserve for the hard work that they put in, and be shown appreciation for what all goes into teaching and preparing each and every day,” said Patty.
The TIA program was established in 2019 by the 86th Texas Legislature session with a clearly defined goal of addressing pay standards in public education and moving towards a six-figure salary for teachers in the state of Texas. This program aims to help school systems in Texas reward, retain, and recruit more effective teachers with higher allotment levels for rural or greater rural economic status school districts.
Waskom ISD is currently focusing on the Pre-K through 5th grade for the initial data capture period, but is already working on additional solutions with plans to expand the TIA program to all of their campuses in the near future. This program will aid efforts to retain the most effective teachers at the school as well as incentivizing teachers who may be interested in joining the district.
“Congratulations on meeting this crucial milestone as your district takes important steps to recognize and reward teachers for their outstanding performance in the classroom,” read the approval letter from the TIA team.
Following the approval, Waskom ISD will now be entering the data capture period for the academic year of 2023-24 where all of the information will be provided to Texas Tech University who will compile teacher evaluations, and then notify the district of which teachers will be eligible for additional pay.