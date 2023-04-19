The Waskom ISD school board has voted to implement a new stipend bonus for the teachers focusing in the math and science department.
As part of an ongoing expansion of the stipend bonuses, the Waskom ISD school board has voted with unanimous approval to extend up to $5,000 in sign-on bonuses for teachers in the math and science departments, with a focus on certified math teachers.
Teachers who qualify for the new sign-on bonus must already be certified when joining the district and will receive the additional payment in two separate installments across two years. This would follow the same program for sign-on bonuses that have been previously utilized in the district.
“You get $2,500 the first year paid in September,” said Waskom ISD Superintendent Rae Ann Patty. “Then, if you come back for the second year, you get $2,500 more.”
The move to approve a new stipend is meant to incentivize currently certified teachers to join the district in areas that are most needed. Waskom ISD has placed an emphasis on attracting new high school math teachers to consider the district for employment. The new sign-on bonus will not be eligible for teachers who are locally certified by the district.
The newest stipends to be implemented will work alongside recent grant applications, including the Effective Schools Framework grant and the Teachers Incentive Allotment designation, each of which is designed to aid teachers for Waskom ISD and provide necessary resources to encourage greater student achievement. The board hopes the additional incentives will assist recruitment for the district.
“We are trying to attract someone to come here that is already certified at the high school level,” said Patty. “These specialized positions are just harder to fill right now.”
The new sign-on bonuses are set to activate for Waskom ISD for the next school year following their unanimous approval from the school board.