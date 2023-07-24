The Waskom ISD school board, at a recent meeting, considered a proposal to allow homeschool students to participate in UIL events for the district.
Following changes passed by the UIL Legislative Council implemented to address the passing of Texas House Bill 547, which allows homeschool student participation in UIL events for local school districts, Waskom ISD heard from members of the community who put forward a proposal for the district to consider.
The proposal gained the vote of support from one member of the Waskom ISD school board but did not receive a second — and the proposal failed to move forward.
According to the Texas House Bill 547, the authority to grant UIL access to homeschool students — as well as how the school implements any changes — lies with the local school board for the district. The deadline to grant homeschool students UIL access in varsity level athletics for the 2023-24 academic school year is Aug. 1.
“There’s a lot to think about, and there’s a lot to discuss,” said Superintendent Rae Ann Patty. “You feel like you have to do what’s best for the kids in your district.”
The Texas House Bill 547 specifically provides a pathway for non-enrolled students to potentially participate in league activity for the school in the district that the student would be eligible to attend based on the student’s residential address. This encompasses University Interscholastic League (UIL)-sponsored activities and events including sports, both varsity and junior varsity. The bill works in conjunction with House Bill 3708, which created an allotment of $1,500 per UIL activity in which non-enrolled students participate.
The issue of allowing homeschool students to participate in UIL activities and events was initially presented from the community to the school board in a meeting in June. In July, the district considered the proposal as an action item where the motion failed to move forward. The school board’s consideration included a wide-ranging debate between members, where it was ultimately determined that the deadline of implementation didn’t provide enough time to move forward for the upcoming academic school year.
School board members cited concerns about the proposal, which included regulatory and logistic issues surrounding eligibility and the process of verifying newly administered tests for homeschool students, peer relations, school pride in competition based events, tax allocation information, and a lack of available resources to guide implementation. These factors were weighed with the approaching deadline to allow non-enrolled students to participate in UIL events such as sports.
“Schools have to make a decision by Aug. 1,” said Patty. “If you don’t make the decision by Aug. 1, then homeschool kids can’t participate in varsity sports.”
The district also allowed for comments by the school’s coaches as well. Both the men’s and women’s athletic directors provided their insight on the proposal for the school board, and agreed with sentiments not to move forward for the upcoming 2023-24 academic school year. Their concerns focused on camaraderie, supervision and accountability for homeschool students to participate in competitive sports.
“Being a fan is different than being a teammate,” said Athletic Director Greg Pearson. “The camaraderie you have of going to school is because they spend from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. together, then they spend from 3:45 p.m. to 7 p.m., or even up to 10 p.m. together with their teammates and they’re invested.”
The debate to allow homeschool students to participate in UIL events and sports also drew some support as well. Benefits of moving forward with the proposal that were brought up in the meeting included it becoming a potential avenue for homeschool students to join the district, strengthening community bonds outside of school campuses, and the additional financial support offered per activity in which non-enrolled students participate.
“Just so you know, if we don’t pass it tonight, we can change it next year,” said Board President Michael Allwhite
“It is new and there’s a lot of things to go through,” said Allwhite.