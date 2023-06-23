Waskom ISD, at a recent school board meeting, detailed their plans to extend summer school opportunities for students amid recent scoring system changes being implemented by the Texas Education Agency
The move to extend summer school opportunities for students at the district signals their proactive approach to uncertainty surrounding the TEA’s changes to the “A-F” scoring system, which impacts school’s accountability reporting. The changes by the TEA have resulted in students who tested in the 2022-23 academic school year being placed in three different categories, likely to pass, likely not to pass and a zone of uncertainty, which means a student could pass or fail and is currently too close to call.
“We are going to do everything we can to make students successful,” said Superintendent Rae Ann Patty. “If your child is in the zone of uncertainty, additional help is not going to hurt any student.”
In order to act preemptively for students who are in the categories of either likely not to pass or the zone of uncertainty, Waskom ISD has offered summer school options to begin earning hours that would need to be completed if they do not receive a passing grade on the tests. Due to the updated scoring system for the 2022-23 academic school year not being released from the TEA until September, districts are working to ensure students are able to continue the education process uninterrupted while also keeping parents informed about expectations.
The summer school program at Waskom has undergone changes, starting with the passing of Texas House Bill 4545 in June 2021, which established new requirements for accelerated instruction for students who did not pass the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR). This changed the requirements for students who did not pass the STARR test, including the establishment of accelerated learning committees for students with best practices on individual student development plans. Waskom has seen teacher participation in summer school rise consistently since enacting these changes and says they are now better prepared to accommodate a new proactive approach to TEA scoring system updates.
“We want to get on board and support our kids,” said Patty. “We’ve seen a real culture shift here of how we want to teach our kids in summer school. We want to get them what they need and we want them to be successful.”
As a part of the new accountability standards, the hours needed by students who are either in the likely not to pass or zone of uncertainty categories has been reduced to 15 hours and two subjects for a total of 30 hours, where in the past it could have been up to 120 hours total on four subjects. This reduction has made it more possible to preemptively address potential conflicts for students who may not earn enough hours upon the release of the scoring system updates by the TEA in September.
“If you think that your kid may be one of those that did not pass, they can come this summer,” said Patty. “They can get their 15 or 30 hours taken care of, and then when we come back to school, they can have the full schedule.”
The district also understands that summer school may not be a viable option for all students, and are actively preparing development plans for when the 2023-24 school year starts, which can get students who may not pass back on track.
“What we’re doing is just trying to provide every opportunity, if summer fits for you, that’s great. If summer doesn’t fit for you, then we’ll figure it out when school starts,” explained Patty. “That’s the kind of proactive approach we’re trying to take.”