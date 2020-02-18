WASKOM — With the 21 day mandatory waiting period up last week, Waskom ISD has officially slotted Assistant Superintendent Rae Ann Patty to take the district’s chief position over from outgoing Superintendent Jimmy Cox in July.
Waskom ISD trustees named Patty as lone finalist last month in their superintendent search to replace retiring superintendent Cox.
Patty, the district’s current assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and assessment, was named the lone finalist after spending the past year mentoring under Cox.
State law mandates a 21-day waiting period after naming a lone finalist before a school board can take action to hire a candidate, but it does not stipulate a maximum time limit as to how long a board can deliberate before taking action on that finalist.
Patty signed a one year contract to serve as superintendent during February’s regular board meeting last week. She will work and train alongside Cox until July 1 when she will start her new role as chief.
Patty has served three years at Waskom ISD where she came from her hometown of Texarkana. At Texarkana ISD, Patty served as the lead coordinator for English Language Arts.
Patty said serving in education has been a life long dream and now in her twenty-third year in education, she is ecstatic to begin her “dream job.”
“I’ve been in education for 23 years, 20 of those years were at Texarkana ISD and the past three years have been here at Waskom ISD,” she said Friday. “I was looking to take on an assistant superintendent role and Waskom High School Principal Cassie Watson told me about the job here at the time. We had worked together at Texarkana ISD, so she told me there was an opening here and the rest is history.”
Patty has spent her years at Waskom ISD getting to know the students and community and learning the superintendent role from Cox.
“She wanted to serve in a superintendent role and I’ve been mentoring her pretty much since the day she walked in,” Cox said. “She is a blessing to this district and literally came in and turned the school around with regards to curriculum and instruction. She is a great human being — a come in and stay late type of hard worker. The board loves her and they’re both on the same page.”
Patty said she is excited to take on the role of superintendent.
“I’ve known since I was a little girl playing school that I wanted to be a teacher,” Patty said. “I’m super excited to work with the community, staff and students and I’m thankful for the opportunity to live out my dream.”
Patty said she wants to continue the legacy left behind by outgoing superintendent Cox who has been at Waskom ISD for 43 years, 19 years as superintendent.
“I just want to continue the programs in place at Waskom ISD. We have a state of the art campus and I believe we offer a well rounded education for our students,” she said. “I want to focus on continuing to educate a well rounded student and grow on the legacy and excellence that Mr. Cox has left.”
Cox said the district’s superintendent search, which began in December and was conducted by the trustees with Cox’s assistance, netted 25 to 30 applicants. Cox said his last day on the job is set for June 1.