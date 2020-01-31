WASKOM — Waskom ISD trustees named a lone finalist in their superintendent search to replace retiring superintendent Jimmy Cox.
Rae Ann Patty, the district’s current assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and assessment, was named the lone finalist during the special called Jan. 21 trustee meeting.
{State law mandates a 21-day waiting period after naming a lone finalist before a school board can take action to hire a candidate, but it does not stipulate a maximum time limit as to how long a board can deliberate before taking action on that finalist.
Following the 21 day mandatory waiting period which ends Feb. 10, Cox said the trustees plan to have Patty sign a contract during February’s regular board meeting. She would then start her new role as chief July 1. Patty has served in her role as assistant superintendent with the district for three years, Cox said on Thursday.
“This is her third year in the district and she came to us from Texarkana where she worked in a similar position at the central office’s administration,” Cox said.
Cox said Patty has been serving as his mentee since her arrival to Waskom ISD.
“She wanted to serve in a superintendent role and I’ve been mentoring her pretty much since the day she walked in,” Cox said. “She is a blessing to this district and literally came in and turned the school around with regards to curriculum and instruction. She is a great human being — a come in and stay late type of hard worker. The board loves her and they’re both on the same page.”
Cox said the district’s superintendent search, which began in December and was conducted by the trustees with Cox’s assistance, netted 25 to 30 applicants. Cox said his last day on the job is set for June 1. He has served as the superintendent of Waskom ISD for the past 19 years and served in education for 43 years.