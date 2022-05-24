WASKOM — The Waskom ISD administration and community recently celebrated the naming of a former classroom in honor of a retired teacher.
Ernestine Johnson, who retired as a Waskom Middle School teacher in 2020, served 46 years in classrooms teaching students and last week, her former science lab was named in her honor.
Waskom Middle School students, teachers and staff were on hand last week for an official ribbon cutting as Johnson's former classroom was officially revealed as the, "Ernestine Johnson Science Lab."
Waskom ISD Superintendent Rae Ann Patty said the ribbon cutting was delayed after Johnson's retirement due to the campus remaining closed to visitors as part of COVID-19 protocols from the Texas Education Agency.