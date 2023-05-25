The Waskom ISD school board recently approved a new measure to implement additional insurances for the guardian program at the district.
The school board voted unanimously for new insurance policies, including both a new life insurance policy and a U.S. law shield policy, which will be designated for staff of Waskom ISD who participate in the guardian program, which arms some staff members as part of a school security measure.
While the insurance policies being added are not a requirement, the district will be implementing both the life insurance and U.S. law shield as an additional protective measure for staff who choose to be active members of the program.
“If you’re willing to risk your life for the children and the staff, we wanted to be able to provide some additional things if something should happen to our employee,” said Superintendent Rae Ann Patty. “We just want them to know that this is not a sacrifice that goes unnoticed, and it is a big deal.”
The U.S. law shield policy is designed to assist in legal defense methods for self-defense situations. This includes access to legal representation in both criminal and civil cases, with all attorney fees covered including no limits, caps or deductibles. It also features a 24/7 emergency access hotline and educational events with member-only benefits. U.S. Law Shield was founded in 2009 by a group of attorneys who sought to defend the rights of responsible self-defenders.
The Texas School Guardian Program is a 100 percent district and school controlled initiative to provide an armed defense response to an active shooter on campus during what is known as the critical period, which is the time from when a shooting begins until law enforcement arrives. The Texas School Guardian Program was developed by Jeff Sessions in 2009 and provides standards of service and training with many thresholds needed to become an active member for the district.
The strict requirements set forth by the Texas School Guardian Program includes passing an MMPI psychological evaluation, a general health screening, attending both classroom sessions, including learning about the legalities of self-defense, and attending a range course to qualify with a shooting test, as well as hold a valid license to carry.
Members of the Waskom ISD staff are currently undergoing the training procedures required by the program and are anticipating an approval by the school board in June to activate their membership.
“We’re at the beginning stages of getting everyone set up to be approved by the board,” said Patty.
“After they do all of that checklist of things, we check their criminal background history and then all of that information will be compiled and each person will be taken to the board individually. Those names are held anonymous, obviously, and then they will be approved by the board.”