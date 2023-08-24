Waskom ISD proposing deficit budget, lower tax rate

Waskom ISD has proposed the adoption of a deficit budget, including a general fund total of $10.289 million, with a lower proposed tax rate for the 2023-24 school year.
The proposed budget for the district features a total tax rate of $0.9485 per $100 valuation, which includes a proposed $0.6692 rate on the maintenance and operations (M&O) side for day-to-day operations, and a proposed $0.27930 rate for the interested and sinking (I&S) side of the budget for debt obligation costs.
This represents a decrease in the overall tax rate when compared to the previously adopted 2022-23 school year budget, with a total tax rate of $1.1339 per $100 valuation, an M&O rate of $0.8546 and I&S rate of $0.2793. The total general fund budget adopted for the previous year was about $10.1 million.
The newly proposed budget includes a voter-approved tax rate similar to the previous year’s adopted budget. While the pay scale did not experience any changes when compared to last year with regards to teaching staff, the district has reported that all budgets have decreased some.
Regarding property values, the district stated that they had received certified values which had increased when compared to the previous year, but the tax rate that Waskom ISD is asking for approval on has decreased.
The school board will vote to adopt the proposed budget for the 2023-24 school year at a public hearing currently scheduled for Monday, Aug. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Waskom ISD Board Room located at 365 School Ave. in Waskom.