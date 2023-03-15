Waskom ISD has released its calendar for the 2023-24 academic year.
The first day of school is on Aug. 16, and the last day of school is May 23.
Thanksgiving Break is Nov. 20-24, and Christmas Break is Dec. 21-Jan. 5 for students. Students will get two weeks off in the spring: Feb. 19-23 and April 8-12. Early release days are Nov. 17, Dec. 20 and May 23.
Graduation takes place on May 24.
Staff development days are Aug. 2, Aug. 7-11, Aug. 14-15, Sept. 22, Oct. 27, Nov. 27, Jan. 3-5, March 11 and May 24. Teacher comp days are set for Aug. 3-4 and May 30.
Bad weather days are set for May 28-29.