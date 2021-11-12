WASKOM — Waskom ISD officials on social media Thursday said a reported threat against one of its campuses was unfounded.
Waskom ISD officials on Thursday posted to the district’s Facebook page that a reported threat against the Waskom High School campus was not found to be credible.
Waskom ISD Superintendent Rae Ann Patty did not respond to repeated requests for comment on Thursday by press time but officials posted online at about 9 a.m. that the district was made aware of an “apparent threat,” on Wednesday night that was towards Waskom High School.
“We have not been able to substantiate this claim,” the post read on Thursday. “We will continue the investigation until we can determine the originator of the threat.”
While the threat was not found to be credible, the district did take measures to make sure students and staff were safe on Thursday.
“We have extra security on campus today and are taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” the Thursday social media post read. “At no time have our students or staff been in danger.”